Raiders' Derek Carr: Exposed on SNF
Carr completed 19 of 31 passes for 118 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Redskins. He added five rushing yards on two carries.
The Raiders accrued just 150 yards of total offense Sunday and Carr was a big reason why. He was off-target on multiple occasions and noticeably couldn't get on the same page with either of his top two receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, despite the favorable matchup. Furthermore, his characteristically-strong offensive line yielded four sacks. Unfortunately, it will be difficult to right the ship in Week 4 when Carr travels to Denver to take on a vaunted Broncos secondary.
