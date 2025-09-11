Raiders' Elandon Roberts: Absent from practice
Roberts (elbow) did not practice Thursday.
Roberts was injured in the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Patriots and was unable to return to the contest. Tommy Eichenberg replaced Roberts in the lineup and would be in line to possibly start in Week 2 against the Chargers on Monday night if Roberts is deemed inactive.
