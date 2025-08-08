Bech caught one of two targets for five yards in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Seahawks.

Despite being selected 58th overall in April's draft, Bech was rumored to be facing an uphill battle for the No. 2 role at wide receiver throughout the early stages of training camp, and Thursday's preseason opener confirmed that suspicion as Tre Tucker and fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton drew the start next to Jakobi Meyers in 11 personnel. The speed of Tucker and Thornton allow them to play on the boundary, while Bech's skillset and preferred route tree is a bit redundant with those of Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers, so playing time could be limited for the second-round TCU product early in 2025.