Raiders' Jack Bech: Targeted five times in Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bech caught three of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts.
Bech saw a significant increase in playing time Sunday, as the 22-year-old was on the field for 53 percent of the Raiders offensive snaps against the Colts after averaging roughly a 12 percent snap share in the first four games of the season. The rookie wideout's five targets, three receptions, and 27 yards were all season highs for the TCU product. Nonetheless, Bech remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as the Raiders' No. 3 wide receiver behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. Las Vegas will look to get their struggling offense back on track in a Week 6 matchup against the Titans.
More News
-
Raiders' Jack Bech: Plays five offensive snaps in loss•
-
Raiders' Jack Bech: One reception against Commanders•
-
Raiders' Jack Bech: Confirmed as early WR4 in Las Vegas•
-
Raiders' Jack Bech: Falling behind in WR competition•
-
Raiders' Jack Bech: Signs rookie contract with Raiders•
-
Raiders' Jack Bech: Plucked by Raiders in second round•