Bech caught three of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts.

Bech saw a significant increase in playing time Sunday, as the 22-year-old was on the field for 53 percent of the Raiders offensive snaps against the Colts after averaging roughly a 12 percent snap share in the first four games of the season. The rookie wideout's five targets, three receptions, and 27 yards were all season highs for the TCU product. Nonetheless, Bech remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as the Raiders' No. 3 wide receiver behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. Las Vegas will look to get their struggling offense back on track in a Week 6 matchup against the Titans.