Cousins completed eight of 11 passes for 51 yards in the Raiders' 18-12 preseason loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

The Raiders' presumptive starting quarterback to open the 2026 season drew the start and led the Raiders to field goals on each of his two drives. Cousins' longest completion was a relatively modest 14-yard connection with Tre Tucker, and he also hit top target Brock Bowers for the first time in a game setting for a six-yard gain on the opening possession. Cousins was also efficient in his other preseason appearance against the Cardinals two games ago, seemingly leaving him ready to face off with the Dolphins at home in a Week 1 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 13.