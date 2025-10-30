Crosby (knee) participated in Thursday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby sustained a knee injury during the second quarter of the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Chiefs. He had extra time to rest thanks to the Week 8 bye, and his ability to practice Thursday indicates that he is trending toward being available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Charles Snowden, Tyree Wilson and rookie fourth-rounder Tonka Hemingway would pick up more rotational snaps at defensive end if Crosby is unable to play Week 9.