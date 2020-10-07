site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Records third sack
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 6, 2020
at
10:24 pm ET 1 min read
Crosby had a sack during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills.
Crosby led the
Raiders' defensive lineman with 47 defensive snaps, but his fourth-quarter sack was his only tackle of the contest. The 23-year-old has three sacks and only seven tackles through four games. More News
