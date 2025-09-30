Crosby recorded five solo tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears.

Crosby jumped in front of a pass from Caleb Williams in the first quarter, securing the first interception of his seven-year NFL career. Additionally, he stripped Williams of the ball in the second quarter, but the Bears recovered. Through four games this year, the defensive lineman has now compiled 19 total tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed, one of which was an interception, and a forced fumble.