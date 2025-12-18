Lockett (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

After being deemed a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Lockett worked fully a day later, which paves the way for the wideout to be available Sunday against the Texans. Meanwhile, QB Geno Smith -- who was inactive for the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Eagles in Week 15 -- is practicing fully this week and is poised to return to action this weekend. In that context, Lockett maintains modest fantasy value in PPR formats, with the 33-year-old having recorded an 18-201-0 line on 24 targets in seven games with the Raiders since being signed after he was let go by the Titans.