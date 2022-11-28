Rams coach Sean McVay said that Donald picked up an ankle sprain during Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs and is undergoing further testing Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Donald recorded three tackles while playing 79 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps versus Kansas City, though it's unclear when or how this injury first arose during the contest. McVay also emphasized that he did not have a definitive update on the defensive lineman's health, per Rodrigue, so the exact severity of this issue should come into focus following Monday's examinations. It will also be worth monitoring Donald's status on the Rams' first injury report of Week 12 this Wednesday.