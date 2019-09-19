Play

Rams' Aaron Donald: Limited Wednesday

Donald (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Donald was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Saints with a back injury but ultimately was able to return and finish things out. It's likely the Rams are just being cautious with their defensive star, but his status is still worth monitoring throughout the week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories