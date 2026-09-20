Donald is expected to be limited to around 30 snaps in his season debut against the Giants on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Slated to play in his first NFL game since Jan. 14, 2024, the 35-year-old Donald will be eased back into the mix with a more limited workload than what he's typically handled in the past. Even after a two-year layoff from game action, the Rams are confident that the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year can still be a difference maker along the defensive line. The addition of Donald is a welcome development for the Rams after star edge rusher Myles Garrett (knee) was placed on injured reserve following the season-opening loss to the 49ers in Australia.