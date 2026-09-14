Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Donald's availability for Week 2 against the Giants is still to be determined, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

"We haven't decided that yet," McVay said. "He's going to continue to work his process, and we'll see what that looks like." Donald didn't travel with the Rams to Australia for last week's beatdown at the hands of the 49ers, and Los Angeles will now be without Myles Garrett (knee surgery) for at least the next month. The Rams weren't able to put any pressure on Brock Purdy in Week 1, so getting Donald in the fold can only help while Garrett recovers.