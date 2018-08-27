Rams' Aaron Donald: Still holding out

Coach Sean McVay said there is no update on Donald's contract situation, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The two sides were reported to be nearing an agreement a couple weeks ago, but it still hasn't come to fruition. McVay said he ideally would like to see a deal done by the end of this week, which would allow Donald to join the team before Week 1 preparation begins. The superstar lineman ended his holdout one day before the start of the regular season last year and wasn't cleared to play until Week 2. Donald might consider holding out into the regular season this time around, as he's scheduled for a $6.9 million salary under the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. He's likely targeting a contract in the range of $20 million per year.