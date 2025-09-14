Head coach Sean McVay relayed that Witherspoon broke his clavicle during the Rams' 33-19 win over the Titans on Sunday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Witherspoon left in the second quarter of Sunday's game, and further tests and imaging revealed the fracture. The severity of the injury will keep the 2017 third-rounder out for multiple weeks, making a stint on injured reserve likely. Emmanuel Forbes is the top candidate to start at outside corner opposite Darious Williams for as long as Witherspoon is sidelined.