The Rams plan on signing Cooks to an extension before Week 1, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

The Rams are trading first- and sixth-round picks to the Patriots in exchange for Cooks and a fourth-rounder. It would be an awful lot to give up for a one-year rental with an $8.46 million salary, but the deal starts to make sense if he's part of the long-term plan. While the speedy wideout may have been a slight disappoint in New England last season, he's only 24 years old and is coming off three straight 16-game campaigns with at least 1,082 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Cooks profiles as the likely No. 1 receiver in Los Angeles, though the same was said of Sammy Watkins, who ultimately served as a low-volume decoy in his lone season with the Rams. Cooks figures to see an uptick from Watkins' 2017 total of 70 targets, but his accustomed volume -- 120-target average the past three years -- is far from a sure thing. The Rams also need to feed Todd Gurley, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, their top three pass-catchers from last season. Cooks may end up disappointed with how much time he spends clearing out space for his teammates.