Rams' Brandin Cooks: Likely getting extension
The Rams plan on signing Cooks to an extension before Week 1, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.
The Rams are trading first- and sixth-round picks to the Patriots in exchange for Cooks and a fourth-rounder. It would be an awful lot to give up for a one-year rental with an $8.46 million salary, but the deal starts to make sense if he's part of the long-term plan. While the speedy wideout may have been a slight disappoint in New England last season, he's only 24 years old and is coming off three straight 16-game campaigns with at least 1,082 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Cooks profiles as the likely No. 1 receiver in Los Angeles, though the same was said of Sammy Watkins, who ultimately served as a low-volume decoy in his lone season with the Rams. Cooks figures to see an uptick from Watkins' 2017 total of 70 targets, but his accustomed volume -- 120-target average the past three years -- is far from a sure thing. The Rams also need to feed Todd Gurley, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, their top three pass-catchers from last season. Cooks may end up disappointed with how much time he spends clearing out space for his teammates.
More News
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Traded to Rams•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Catches 65 passes during regular season•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Out for remainder of Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Heads to locker room after receiving hard hit•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Hits century mark against stingy secondary•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Scores in win•
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...