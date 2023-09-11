Maher converted three of five field-goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts during Sunday's 30-13 victory over the Seahawks.

Maher's debut with the Rams was marred by a missed 56-yard field goal and a blocked 57-yard field-goal attempt in the first half, but the veteran bounced back and made attempts from 38, 54 and 45 yards out. Part of the reason the Rams waived rookie kicker Tanner Brown was his difficulties with lengthy kicks, so seeing Maher hit the 54-yard attempt in particular should give him a measure of job security for now.