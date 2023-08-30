Maher is set to finalize a contract with the Rams on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Rams didn't have a kicker on their roster after cutting Tanner Brown on Tuesday. Maher had attended training camp with the Broncos, but he ended up losing out on kicker duties in Denver after the team acquired Wil Lutz in a trade. The strong-legged but occasionally inaccurate Maher now looks like the favorite to handle kicking duties for the Rams in Week 1, barring the team bringing aboard additional competition.