Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Maher will remain the team's kicker heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

McVay addressed the kicker's job status after Maher misfired from 46 and 48 yards out in this past Sunday's 29-23 overtime win over the Colts. Maher turned in an excellent regular season for Dallas in 2022, but he wasn't retained by the team after knocking down just one of his six extra-point attempts between the Cowboys' two postseason contests. He then joined Denver for training camp but lost out to Wil Lutz for the kicking job before the Rams signed him ahead of Week 1. Maher has thus far converted on all of his extra-point tries and on 12 of his NFL-high 16 field-goal attempts through four weeks, with the first two misses of the season coming from 56 and 57 yards out in Week 1. Though Maher's poor accuracy Week 4 was less forgivable, he looks like he'll get at least one more game to right the ship.