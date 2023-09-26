Maher converted all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone PAT in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Bengals.

After a spotty start in Week 1 where Maher missed two field-goal attempts, the veteran has been a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals over the past two weeks. The Rams offense in the red zone was stuck in neutral for most of the night, which created plenty of opportunities for Maher to produce. A Week 4 matchup with the Colts lies ahead, and Maher's hold on the kicking position for the Rams should be a near lock after two very solid performances.