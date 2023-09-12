The Rams signed Maher off their practice squad Tuesday.

Maher spent training camp and the preseason with the Broncos, but Denver acquired Wil Lutz from New Orleans during roster cut downs and proceeded to release Maher on Aug. 29. The Rams swooped in and signed him to their practice squad shortly thereafter, and he was elevated to the active roster for the team's Week 1 win at Seattle, during which he made three of five field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries. His misses included one from 56 yards and a 57-yarder that was blocked, and despite reverting to the practice squad Monday, he officially is back on an active roster to serve as L.A.'s placekicker.