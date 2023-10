Hopkins caught his only target for five yards during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win against the Colts.

Through the first month of the season, Hopkins has only taken 41 snaps on offense and recorded catches in just two games. The Rams haven't been using many two tight end sets and Tyler Higbee has barely left the field despite playing through an Achilles injury during Sunday's contest, leaving Hopkins with little fantasy value unless Higbee ends up missing time.