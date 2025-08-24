Schrader rushed nine times for 13 yards and returned one kick for 29 yards during Saturday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Browns.

Schrader's momentum came to a halt with a disastrous outing against the Browns. After starting the preseason hot with 140 total yards on offense in his first two appearances, he averaged a paltry 1.4 YPC against Cleveland and failed to record a target for the first time all preseason. Saturday's performance will leave the second-year running back from Missouri in a precarious position with final roster cuts looming soon, as Kyren Williams and Blake Corum are locks to make the team and fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter (who started the preseason finale for the Rams) is almost certain to join them.