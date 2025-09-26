Adams (hamstring) will be limited in Friday's practice and questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, with Rams coach Sean McVay expecting the wideout to play, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

It's always possible the outlook changes after practice, but Rams coach Sean McVay is usually straightforward when it comes to injury updates. Adams didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, after handling his usual workload in a Week 3 loss to the Eagles.