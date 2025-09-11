Allen (knee) was a limited participant in the Rams' practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN reports.

Allen is one of two of the team's tight ends to be dealing with an injury as Colby Parkinson sat out practice due to a sprained AC joint. Allen caught one of his two targets for 13 yards and a touchdown during the team's Week 1 win over the Texans, and it remains to be seen if he'll be good to go for Sunday's matchup versus the Titans.