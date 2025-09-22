Allen secured his only target for three yards during Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles.

Despite splitting time with Colby Parkinson as the backup to starter Tyler Higbee, Allen was the only tight end for the Rams to make a catch. Allen scored touchdowns in each of his first two weeks this season, but given the extreme lack of targets heading his way and his role in what amounts to a three-way time share on offense, Allen will remain hard to trust in fantasy rosters against the undefeated Colts in Week 4.