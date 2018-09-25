Rams' Dominique Easley: Uncertain for Thursday
Easley (knee) will likely be questionable to play Thursday against the Vikings, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Easley injured his knee in Sunday's win over the Chargers after going through three major knee surgeries throughout his career. Primarily a special teams players, his absence wouldn't have a major factor in fantasy if he were to be sidelined Thursday.
