Rams' Dominique Easley: Placed on IR
Easley (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
The move comes as little surprise following Easley's surgery Monday. With the move to IR, Easley's 2018 season is a thing of the past and he'll enter the offseason with questions about his future in Los Angeles.
