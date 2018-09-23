Easley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a knee injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Easley serves mostly a special teams role for the Rams, so his injury is unlikely to impact the team's defense during Sunday's contest. If Easley is unable to return, John Franklin-Myers and Ethan Westbrooks could be in line to receive increased rotational defensive snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories