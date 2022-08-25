Wolford (hand) missed practice on Thursday after having a fingernail on his throwing hand ripped off yesterday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Wolford's status for Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals will come down to pain tolerance, as the loss of a fingernail on a quarterback's throwing hand makes it difficult to grip the football without pain. This injury may give Bryce Perkins one final chance to stake his claim to be the primary backup to Matthew Stafford if Wolford is unable to play.