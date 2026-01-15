Rams' Josh Wallace: No limitations in walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (ankle) was estimated as a full participant for the Rams' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Wallace has missed the Rams' last three games with an ankle injury, but his status on the team's injury report Wednesday suggests he is trending towards returning for the Divisional Round against the Bears. Still, he'll likely have to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.