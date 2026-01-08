Wallace (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round matchup on the road against Carolina, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Head coach Sean McVay indicated that Wallace's status may be determined by how comfortable he looked handling limited on-field reps Thursday, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic. As such, it won't be surprising if the reserve slot cornerback's status isn't made official until roughly 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Wallace has been sidelined due to a lingering ankle injury since Week 16.