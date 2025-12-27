Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday that Wallace (ankle) won't play in Monday's matchup against the Falcons, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The Michigan product likely sustained an ankle injury in the Rams' Week 16 loss to the Seahawks, as he didn't practice Thursday or Friday and has since been ruled out for Monday night's contest. With Wallace sidelined in Week 17, expect Cobie Durant to operate as Los Angeles' top slot cornerback.