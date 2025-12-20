Turner recorded three tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also logging an interception and two passes defensed in Thursday's 38-37 loss to the Seahawks.

Though the Rams' defense underperformed relative to its typical standard, Turner turned in one of his better games of the season. He now has at least 1.0 sacks in four of his last five contests and has a chance to turn in double-digit sacks in a campaign for the first time in his career.