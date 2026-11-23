Williams (toe) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Listed as a limited participant on the Rams' initial Week 12 injury report posted Sunday, Williams quelled any concern about his status for Wednesday's game against the Packers by taking full reps a day later. Though his sore toe isn't expected to affect his workload, Williams may nonetheless find himself in a timeshare with Blake Corum, who has been the more productive option on the ground this season. Williams has totaled seven touchdowns and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry through 10 games, while Corum has scored six times and is averaging 5.3 yards per tote.