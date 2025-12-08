Williams took 13 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 45-17 rout of the Cardinals.

Williams entered Sunday's contest with no injury designation and was not limited by the minor ankle injury he picked up in last week's loss to Carolina. The 24-year-old starter cashed in his eighth rushing touchdown of the season and 11th overall through 13 contests. Blake Corum's 12-128-2 rushing line will stand out in the box score, but it is worth noting that a significant portion of the backup's production came in garbage time of the blowout victory. Williams remains the top option in Los Angeles' backfield as the team prepares to host the Lions in Week 15.