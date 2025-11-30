Williams (ankle) finished Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers with 13 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown while failing to catch his only target.

The fourth-year back briefly left the game right before halftime to get his ankle checked out, but he was back in the lineup to begin the third quarter and scored a seven-yard TD in the fourth. Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, Williams said after the game that he's not worried about the ankle being a further issue, and that scar tissue from a previous injury actually helped protect the joint when he got rolled up on. Despite his confidence, the Rams have been giving Blake Corum a significant share of the workload in recent weeks, and he turned seven carries into a team-high 81 yards and a TD in Sunday's loss. It wouldn't be a surprise if the backfield touches shifted toward a 50-50 split in a Week 14 tilt against the Cardinals.