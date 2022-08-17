Williams won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Texans, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Williams was activated from the PUP list last week, and it appears the team is exercising caution as he makes his way back from a broken foot he suffered in the offseason. The Rams traded up in the fifth round to select the 21-year-old running back for his ability as a pass catcher. With both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson sidelined with soft-tissue injuries, both Williams and Jake Funk have received valuable practice reps this week. Coach Sean McVay said the rookie has done "a really good job," and there's a chance that he could play against the Bengals in Week 3 of the preseason. In the meantime, Williams and Funk will compete for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart for the 2022 campaign.