McCutcheon (shoulder) was a non-participant during the Rams' practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
McCutcheon missed his second practice in a row after injuring his shoulder against Kansas City in Week 12. The specifics of this injury have yet to be revealed, but it appears likely to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. McCutcheon will have one more practice to improve his status before Friday's final injury report, or the Rams could be left with a patchwork group of wideouts Week 13.
