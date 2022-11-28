McCutcheon hurt his shoulder during Sunday's 26-10 loss at Kansas City.
Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, there was no context for McCutcheon's injury when it was announced in the fourth quarter. In any case, McCutcheon finished Week 12 with no catches on three targets. His next chance to play will arrive next Sunday against the Seahawks.
