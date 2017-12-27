Brown appears likely to act as the Rams' lead back Week 17 against the 49ers with head coach Sean McVay implying Tuesday that Todd Gurley and several other key starters would likely be rested for the regular-season finale, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports. "Every single game is important," McVay said. "But I think [Week 17] will provide an opportunity for us to potentially get some guys healthier, rest them, give some other guys a chance to step up. How that affects the guys that are healthy that we want to be smart with is going to be determined as the week progresses. But it is one of those deals where I think you might see us rest some guys."

With a first-round playoff bye unattainable and the Rams set to finish as the No. 3 or 4 seed in the NFC -- both of which guarantee Los Angeles a first-round home game -- McVay appears set to prioritize the team's health heading into the postseason above putting its best squad on the field in Week 17. That means Gurley, who has carried fantasy teams the last three weeks with 591 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, will see only limited snaps, if not made inactive for the matchup with San Francisco. Assuming that's the case, Brown, the top backup to Gurley, would likely be in store for his most extensive action of the season, with Lance Dunbar and Justin Davis offering change-of-pace options in the backfield. Though Brown hasn't shown much dynamism during his three NFL seasons with a 3.5 yard-per-carry mark for his career, the prospect of heavy volume Sunday could make him an attractive option in deeper season-long leagues or a cost-effective one in DFS formats.