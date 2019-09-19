Play

Brown (ankle) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

It's unclear how Brown picked up the injury, but this is the first time he's popped up on the injury report this season. He's been a solid fantasy asset behind starter Todd Gurley, rushing for 90 yards and two touchdowns thus far this season. At this point in the week, Brown should be thought of questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland, and if he's forced to miss the game, Darrell Henderson would be in line for carries behind Gurley.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories