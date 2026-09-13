Garrett is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the coming days and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Garrett dealt with swelling in the knee and was held out of the Rams' first official practice of Week 1 before eventually getting the green light to play in Thursday's season opener versus the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. However, the star edge rusher was unusually quiet in the Rams' 27-7 loss, recording no tackles or quarterback pressures. The knee was likely a factor in his lack of productivity, and he'll now get sent in for a scope to address the injury. The Rams are optimistic that Garrett will be ready to play when first eligible Week 6 against the Cardinals after spending the requisite four games on IR.