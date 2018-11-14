Rams' Ndamukong Suh: Half sack in win
Suh recorded nine tackles (four solo) and 0.5 sacks across 60 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.
Suh exploded for nine tackles Sunday, his highest single-game total since Week 2 of the 2016 season. He now has 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks through 10 games as he continues to see high snap counts every week.
