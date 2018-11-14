Suh recorded nine tackles (four solo) and 0.5 sacks across 60 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Suh exploded for nine tackles Sunday, his highest single-game total since Week 2 of the 2016 season. He now has 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks through 10 games as he continues to see high snap counts every week.

