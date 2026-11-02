Coach Sean McVay said Monday that it is "looking more likely than not" Ferguson (ankle) will practice this week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson has been on injured reserve since Oct. 2, but he appears to be inching closer to returning to the Rams' tight end mix. Prior to his injury, the 2025 second-rounder had turned in a 7/63/1 receiving line in three contests. In Ferguson's absence, Tyler Higbee has been working as the team's top pass-catching TE, with Colby Parkinson (ribs) and Davis Allen also in the mix.