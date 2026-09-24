Ferguson (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson kicked off Week 3 prep with a limited session Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but his ability log every on-field rep one day later indicates that the issue was a minor one. With his health now not in question, there's a decent chance he'll again serve as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Davante Adams this Sunday at Denver due to Puka Nacua's ongoing absence from practice as a result of a hip injury. In such a capacity during Monday's 28-6 win against the Giants, Ferguson went for six catches (on nine targets) for 54 yards and one touchdown.