Ferguson failed to haul in his lone target during the Rams' 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 1.

The lone pass Ferguson saw from Matthew Stafford was on fourth-and-5 midway through the fourth quarter, which easily sailed over the second-year tight end and out of bounds. Ferguson's 31 snaps on offense were ahead of Tyler Higbee (12) but behind Colby Parkinson (41), so Ferguson's role in the Rams' offense figures to mostly be as a run blocker in 12- and 13-man personnel. The Rams will host the Giants in Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 21.