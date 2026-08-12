Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Makes waves in joint practice

Ferguson was a standout performer during the Rams' joint practice with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Star wideout Puka Nacua (groin) made an early exit from practice that opened up extra targets for others, and Ferguson looks to have been one of the main beneficiaries. According to play-by-play notes provided by Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Ferguson notched at least four receptions, two of which went for big gains. Ferguson had an excellent pass-catching profile coming out of Oregon, and he averaged an impressive 21.0 yards per reception on 11 catches as a rookie second-round pick in 2025. Though the Rams maintain a crowded tight-end room heading into 2026, Ferguson should still see his role grow in Year 2 while head coach Sean McVay frequently favors two- or three-tight-end sets.