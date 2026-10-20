Ferguson (ankle), who is eligible to come off injured reserve next week, isn't expected to be ready at that time, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ferguson, who was placed on injured reserve in advance of Week 4 action, will be eligible to return in Week 8 against the Chargers. However, it appears as though the tight end's return isn't imminent, with Schefter's report suggesting that Ferguson's recovery "will take some time." In his absence, Tyler Higbee profiles as the Rams' main pass-catching TE, with Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen also mixing in.