Head coach Sean McVay said Ferguson "is only going to get more opportunities going forward", Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

McVay's comments come after Ferguson was active for the first time in three games. Given only four snaps on offense on Thursday against the 49ers, the rookie managed to turn his only target into a healthy 21-yard gain, which helped set up a Kyren Williams receiving touchdown a few plays later. Ferguson's second-round pedigree and a Rams' tight end room currently struggling to make much of an impact may help him quickly leap up the pecking order at tight end, and a Ravens defense struggling to keep points off the board may mark an opportunity for Ferguson to produce if McVay's comments bear fruit.